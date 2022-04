The US is once again extending its pandemic-era pause on federal student loan repayments, pushing back the restart date until at least 31 August, the Associated Press reports.This marks the sixth time the deadline to resume payments has been extended, as Joe Biden faces pressure from Congress and inflation worries. Prior to the extension, the moratorium was set to expire on 1 May, and more than 43 million Americans with a collective $1.6 trillion in government loans were going to be on the hook again for their debt. The Trump administration first froze student loan payments in 2020, at...

