Clifton, NJ

N.J.’s Rachel Zegler performs Sondheim tribute at 2022 Grammys: WATCH

By Amy Kuperinsky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
At the 2022 Grammy Awards Sunday night, the music of late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim was commemorated by a star-studded cast that included one of New Jersey’s fastest-rising stars. Clifton actor and singer Rachel Zegler, 20, who sang Sondheim’s words in songs like “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty”...

NJ.com

NJ.com

