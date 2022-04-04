Tkilaz eyes downtown location

The Wall Street Lofts is leading the way in downtown revitalization. Its 108 apartments are all occupied and there are two businesses on the ground floor: Which Wich, a sandwich shop, and Halo, a hair salon. (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Another restaurant appears ready to move into the former “Which Wich” location on the first floor of the Wall Street Lofts location in downtown Midland.

Tkilaz restaurant officials will go before the city of Midland’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday seeking a Specific Use Designation with Term for sale of all alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption in a restaurant.

Gomca Family Restaurants is seeking to open the third Tkilaz in Midland. There is one location open in the Colonnade at Polo Park shopping center northeast of the intersection of Garfield Street and Loop 250.

A second Tkilaz has been announced for the corner of Loop 250 and Treemont Avenue in a location that once was home to three separate businesses, including Freebirds World Burrito and Smiling Moose Deli.

The property downtown is 100 N. Main St., suite 100, and location within the property is the southwest corner of the building. To the west of Main Street Lofts is the Bush Convention Center. To the south is the U.S. Post Office.

The establishment will have a total square footage of 2,372 square feet and an “alcohol serviceable area” of 1,449 feet, according to agenda documents. The hours of operation with be 10 a.m to midnight Monday through Sunday.

Which Wich’s downtown location closed in July 2019.