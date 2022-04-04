ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

DPS: Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Midland Co.

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vd8ed_0eyRNnVw00
Police lights by night (Alex_Schmidt)

Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Sgt. Steven Blanco wrote a Midland District Attorney’s Office investigator was involved in the incident, which took place around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Blanco said the shooting occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 307, a quarter of a mile west of South County Road 1130. He added there were no deaths or injuries from the shooting and the incident is under investigation at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Big 2 News

DPS investigating deadly crash in West Odessa

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed at least one person has died following a deadly crash early Thursday morning in West Odessa.  An ECSO spokesperson said the incident happened near Moss and Third Street, but could not give any details about the events of the crash. The cause of the […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Wilson officer confesses to fabricating an officer-involved shooting

WILSON, Okla. (KTEN) — According to Wilson Police Chief Kevin Coley, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed its investigation into the February officer-involved shooting. Officer Tyler Skinner made a full confession stating he fabricated the shooting and made up the whole story. Coley stated he and OSBI agents worked...
WILSON, OK
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
City
Midland, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested after attacking brother, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she attacked her brother. Journee Greyhatt has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:20 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3800 block of Melody Lane […]
ODESSA, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Second man arrested in Harbor Freight theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been jailed or convicted in recent years for vandalism of school buses, pellet gun vandalism and theft of a Christmas package off a porch is now charged with two separate thefts at the Harbor Freight store on the same day. Kagan Baisden is the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dps#Midland Co#The Texas Rangers
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: ECSO arrest wanted fugitive

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: A tip sent to Crime Stoppers helped officers with the Odessa Police Department arrest wanted fugitive, Joseph Decker Decker was arrested on several outstanding warrants from Ector County and Lubbock. The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted fugitive.  Joseph William Wallace Decker, 34, is […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

1 dead after Brown Co. crash Sunday night

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Grandfather, grandson arrested after family fight

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department arrested two men following an argument that led to a physical fight. Janzen Digby has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony. His grandfather, Richard Digby, has been charged with Assault, Family Violence, a misdemeanor.  According to an affidavit, on March 28, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens arrested after stealing from Walmart, MPD says

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland teen is behind bars after police said she and three other girls were caught stealing from Walmart. Jaeshay Edwards, 17,  has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.  According to an arrest affidavit, on March 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Walmart on Midland Drive […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman sentenced to 10 years for assault

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Seize 27 Pounds of Meth in Lubbock Area Sting Operation

LUBBOCK – The office of U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas has announced that 12 alleged drug traffickers have been arrested. Operations in Brownfield, Lamesa, and Lubbock led to the seizure of about 27 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, and two firearms. Jamey Jimenez, Celia Zurita, Alfred Miranda, Rorigo Gonzales-Gonzales, Patricia Renee Guerrero, Christina Fuentes, Jessica Moreno, Amanda Uresti Salgado, and Lauren Mackenzie Helbert have all been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute…
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Jury sentences repeat drunk driving offender

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One man is behind bars after an Ector County jury found him guilty of drunk driving. On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Matthew Rodriquez was found guilty of Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Class A Misdemeanor. Rodriquez is sentenced to 90 days in jail probated for a term of 12 months on Community Supervision […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
772
Followers
617
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy