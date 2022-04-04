DPS: Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Midland Co.

Police lights by night (Alex_Schmidt)

Department of Public Safety officials confirmed that the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Sgt. Steven Blanco wrote a Midland District Attorney’s Office investigator was involved in the incident, which took place around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Blanco said the shooting occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 307, a quarter of a mile west of South County Road 1130. He added there were no deaths or injuries from the shooting and the incident is under investigation at this time.