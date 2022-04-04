College Sports Recap For April 3, 2022

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of wet and cold weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois a break Sunday afternoon for some college sports action.

Illinois State softball capped off it’s first home series of the season with a 5-3 victory over Indiana State. Pontiac’s Amanda Fox struck out 11 batters in the victory for the Redbirds.

Illinois Wesleyan softball hosted a tournament this weekend and went a perfect 3-0. The Titans won the final game of the tournament 6-1 over Chicago University, as Normal West product Bailey Turner gets the win as a pitcher and also hit a home run.

In college baseball, Heartland swept a doubleheader at ICC and improved to 12-0 in MWAC play. The Hawks are now 20-6 on the season.

Enjoy the highlights!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.