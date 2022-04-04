College Sports Recap For April 3, 2022
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — After a week of wet and cold weather, Mother Nature gave central Illinois a break Sunday afternoon for some college sports action.
Illinois State softball capped off it’s first home series of the season with a 5-3 victory over Indiana State. Pontiac’s Amanda Fox struck out 11 batters in the victory for the Redbirds.
Illinois Wesleyan softball hosted a tournament this weekend and went a perfect 3-0. The Titans won the final game of the tournament 6-1 over Chicago University, as Normal West product Bailey Turner gets the win as a pitcher and also hit a home run.
In college baseball, Heartland swept a doubleheader at ICC and improved to 12-0 in MWAC play. The Hawks are now 20-6 on the season.
Enjoy the highlights!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.
Comments / 0