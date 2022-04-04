ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Genaro Ruiz R.I.P. Amid Dearth Of Kansas City Latino Leadership

tonyskansascity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this dark and rainy Sunday night it seems appropriate to mark the passing of a former Kansas City political denizen given that his death has gone unmentioned by local pundit hacks and so many social justice warriors who live in Johnson County and only visit this town to protest and...

www.tonyskansascity.com

Comments / 1

Related
KICK AM 1530

Which Missouri City is Unhealthier? St. Louis or Kansas City?

A list has come out that ranks the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the country, where do you think St. Louis and Kansas City end up on this list?. WalletHub.com has released a list of the healthiest and unhealthiest cities in the United States in 2022, and the two biggest cities in the Show-Me State of Missouri have ended up on opposite sides of the list. St. Louis takes the 51st spot on the list, just missing out on the top 50 for being healthy, not bad, St. Louis gets ranked in the 40's for Green Space, Fitness, and Food the category that really hurt St. Louis is Health Care where it ranked 104th. Now Kansas City on the other hand ranks in at 132nd on the list (which probably has a lot to do with being the best BBQ city in the country), Kansas City has only one category where it ranks in the top 100 and that is Green Space and it finishes 99th... So it is pretty obvious based on this ranking from WalletHub that if you want to live in a big Missouri city and you want the opportunity to live a healthier lifestyle, St. Louis is the choice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Johnson County, KS
Society
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
KOLR10 News

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Missouri using data from Niche. Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Party Politics#Latinos#Latino Vote#Racism#Tkc#Rockhurst#Catholic
KAKE TV

Kansas imposes burn ban for 16 counties for the month of April

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - City of Wichita officials want to remind residents that open burning in certain areas of the state, including Wichita, is restricted during the month of April. The burn ban is imposed in 16 Kansas counties through the month of April. Restricted activities include burning trees and...
WICHITA, KS
KYTV

St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a statement Friday as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KRMG

Police chief: Multiple shooters in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif — (AP) — Six people were killed and 12 injured before dawn Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds as bars and nightclubs emptied for the night in the second mass shooting in five weeks in California's capital city, the police chief said. Three...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy