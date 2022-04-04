Suspect in custody after brief pursuit on Sunday evening

Two people have been arrested following a chase that ended in a crash in Lubbock Wednesday night. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Woodrow Road at around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a theft in progress. On arrival, Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies saw the suspected vehicle fleeing the scene.
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Twelve alleged drug traffickers were arrested Thursday in Operation Tormenta De Arena (“Sandstorm”), announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During the bust in Lubbock, Brownfield, and Lamesa, DEA agents and their law enforcement partners also seized roughly...
It's just another day in Lubbock when you wake up to find that your work truck has been hit by stray bullets. Lubbock man Darren Warren was alerted by police Friday morning, April 1st, 2022, that his vehicle had been caught in the crossfire of some kind of scuffle that occurred on 38th and Memphis overnight.
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A May man is dead after a crash in Brown County Sunday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash happened on US 183, 3.3 miles south of May at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. DPS says 78-year-old Jerry F. Burnett, of May, was trying to make a […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sweetwater police are searching for a woman wanted for methamphetamine and false identification charges. Melinda Samia is wanted in Nolan County for Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance and in Eastland County for Failure to Identify. Samia is known to be in Sweetwater, Loraine, and Eastland County. Anyone who knows of […]
SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – The Sacramento Police have arrested a second suspect a few days after Sunday’s mass shooting.
Police located 27-year-old Smiley Martin at the scene with serious wounds from gunfire and took him to a hospital for treatment. According to the news release, he was quickly identified as a person of interest and remains under the supervision of an officer at the hospital.
The news release goes on to say that once Martin’s treatment is complete he will be booked at the Sacramento County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.
Smiley Martin...
A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- On Tuesday, an Ector County jury found Chandra Diane Johnson, 32, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Testimony showed that on March 26, 2021, Johnson assaulted Marco Gonzales and stabbed him with a knife. She was indicted on the crime in […]
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The shooter and victim in the shooting that happened at Lone Star Beef Processing in San Angelo this morning were involved in a romantic relationship, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department on Friday morning. According to the release, officers responded to a call for a shooting […]
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody a day after authorities said a teenager was killed and two others were in a Pee Dee shooting. The Laurinburg Police Department said 24-year-old Isaiah Thomas Easterling surrendered on Friday. His arrest stems from an incident in which officers responded to...
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) has arrested a suspect who reportedly confessed to shooting two teenagers Tuesday morning, according to court documents. Aashaud McVea, 20, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting that left 19-year-old Isaiah Arellano dead and a 16-year-old […]
A law legalizing recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico comes into effect Friday but local attorneys are advising Texans to use common sense to avoid serious legal consequences. An hour-and-a-half drive northwest on U.S. 84 will take most drivers in Lubbock to the New Mexico cities of Texico and Clovis,...
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The suspect was apprehended in the Elm Mott area late Sunday evening. One officer suffered a minor injury while apprehending suspect but is in stable condition. A manhunt was underway in Lacy Lakeview as police officers chased someone who tried to runover one of...
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo man charged with sexual assault is behind bars after an alleged rape that took place at the San Angelo Family Shelter. According to court documents, Joel Alejandro DeLaCruz, 35, is accused of raping a woman who lived at the Family Shelter multiple times on Sunday, March 27, 2022. […]
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – One man is behind bars after an Ector County jury found him guilty of drunk driving. On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Matthew Rodriquez was found guilty of Driving While Intoxicated 2nd, Class A Misdemeanor. Rodriquez is sentenced to 90 days in jail probated for a term of 12 months on Community Supervision […]
A federal jury in San Antonio has awarded more than $10 million to the family a man who was fatally shot by two deputies in 2015 while he had his arms raised.Video showed that Gilbert Flores, 41, had his arms up and held a knife when he was killed by the Bexar County sheriff's deputies.A grand jury in 2015 declined to indict the deputies, Greg Vasquez and Robert Sanchez, on criminal charges. Flores' family filed a civil lawsuit and the jury on Thursday found the two deputies violated Flores' constitutional rights, the San Antonio Express-News reported.According to testimony, Flores'...
