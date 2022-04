The energy suppliers who picked up the pieces when dozens of their rivals collapsed over the last year could be paid £2.4 billion from energy bills, a watchdog said.The charge will be spread across all households in Great Britain, and will likely reach between £2.2 billion and £2.4 billion, regulator Ofgem has revealed.When a supplier goes out of business, its customers are picked up by one of the rivals which ensures that customers are kept on supply and seamlessly transferred to the new supplier.But this comes with costs to the new supplier, which is able to claim back the money...

