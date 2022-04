The Manhattan High girls swim team took fourth out of 11 at the Lansing Relays on Saturday afternoon. The Indians finished with 116 points in the relay-only meet, which placed them behind St. James Academy with 170, Lansing with 145 and Mill Valley with 136. They did not take first in any events but placed second in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard breaststroke relay.

