Martinsburg, WV

Norwalk Car Club Cars and Coffee to be held second Saturday of the month

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 1 day ago

MARTINSBURG — Norwalk Car Club Cars and Coffee will be...

www.journal-news.net

101.5 WPDH

Popular Kingston Coffee Shop Brings Your Order Right to Your Car

Sometimes there’s just nothing better than a hot cup of coffee. It could be early in the morning or in the middle of the afternoon, but when the urge hits for that cup of joe, you just have to have it. Well, here’s some good news for Kingston Hannaford To Go customers. If you happen to be sitting there in the parking lot waiting for your groceries and the urge hits, you’ll get that coffee in no time.
KINGSTON, NY
WBRE

Car wash now new coffee café in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was once was a body shop and then a car wash, now it is an independent coffee shop. “Of course, there’s always doubt when starting a new business, pandemic or not. I think the owner just wanted to bring something cool, different, a certain vibe to Carbondale. Just looking around […]
CARBONDALE, PA
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Rehoboth Beach woman dies in two car collision Saturday night

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night. Police say around 8 p.m., a 19-year-old Milford woman was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Road in a Chevrolet Cruze. As the woman approached the intersection of Gravel Hill Road, a 43-year-old Smyrna man was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Road in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. Police say as the Chevrolet approached a sharp right curve in the road, the driver went into the opposite lane of Shingle Point Road. The Chevrolet then went into the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road, directly into the path of the Ford. The front right side of the Ford hit the front left side of the Chevrolet. The crash forced the Ford off of the roadway and overturned before hitting a fence post and a tree.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
hypebeast.com

fragment design x Tokyo Drive Car Club Team Up for the “SUV ONLY” Car Bag

Hiroshi Fujiwara’s fragment design has collaborated with Tokyo Drive Car Club to create an “SUV ONLY” foldable bag and other accessories. Manufactured by RAMIDUS, the bag was originally designed for an SUV, but can also be used in sports cars or simply at home. Printed with the...
CARS
Martinsburg, WV
Lifestyle
City
Martinsburg, WV
Morning Journal

Lorain: Longtime car guy starts hot rod club for enthusiasts

His love of cars and a good cookout were on full display March 21 as he hosted a meeting of Nemo’s Hot Rod Club outside of his garage on Root Road near Colorado Avenue, across the street from the Camaco Lorain Manufacturing factory. More than 10 classic cars lined...
LORAIN, OH

