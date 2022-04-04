Norwalk Car Club Cars and Coffee to be held second Saturday of the month

MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night. Police say around 8 p.m., a 19-year-old Milford woman was traveling westbound on Shingle Point Road in a Chevrolet Cruze. As the woman approached the intersection of Gravel Hill Road, a 43-year-old Smyrna man was traveling northbound on Gravel Hill Road in a Ford F-250 pickup truck. Police say as the Chevrolet approached a sharp right curve in the road, the driver went into the opposite lane of Shingle Point Road. The Chevrolet then went into the northbound lane of Gravel Hill Road, directly into the path of the Ford. The front right side of the Ford hit the front left side of the Chevrolet. The crash forced the Ford off of the roadway and overturned before hitting a fence post and a tree.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 8 DAYS AGO