If you’ve ever tried to cross the Ridge at Osborn over the years, then you would know what a death-defying feat it can be to try to navigate your way through traffic rounding the bend at seemingly Pocono 500 speeds. Well, citizens in the Wissahickon section can breathe a sigh of relief as the Streets Dept. has finally installed a “Pedestrian Rapid Blinking Light” to save the day.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 DAYS AGO