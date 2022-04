Lady Gaga may have gone home with a Grammy at last night's ceremony, but her true shining moment was when she extended a classy gesture to fellow singer SZA. It all happened when Doja Cat and SZA won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (a category in which Gaga was also nominated). Due to a torn ligament in her foot, SZA used crutches as she made her way to the stage. And true to form, Lady Gaga immediately knelt to the ground and collected the train of SZA's Jean Paul Gaultier gown and held it as SZA made her way to the mic. (The moment can be seen 20 seconds into the video below.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO