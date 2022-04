SHREVEPORT, La. – Marie Kemp, 58, of Benton, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to spend 30 months in prison, followed by 1 year of supervised release, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. Kemp was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of $50,000 and restitution in the amount of $1,069,609 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In addition, Kemp was permanently enjoined from the preparation of tax returns for anyone other than herself.

BENTON, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO