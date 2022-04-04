ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat and SZA Win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at 2022 Grammys

By Eric Torres
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “. .” They won the award over BTS (“Butter”), Coldplay (“Higher Power”), Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco (“Lonely”), and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (“I Get a Kick Out of You”). It’s Doja Cat’s first-ever...

Amid talk of Doja Cat retiring from the music industry, the rapper has won a Grammy award. Doja Cat and SZA have won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit single, "Kiss Me More." They beat several popular artists' performances in the nomination department, including BTS's "Butter," Coldplay's "Higher Power," Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco for "Lonely," and Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's "I Get a Kick Out of You." the award marks the first for Doja, who has not had the best few weeks. SZA walked to the stage on crutches to receive the award. Hilariously, Doja was in the bathroom and made a beeline from the stall to receive her award when her name was announced. "I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she said out of breath as she adjusted her dress. "I like to downplay shit. But this? It's a big deal," she said as she cried.
