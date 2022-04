Click here to read the full article. Foo Fighters will no longer perform at Sunday’s Grammy Awards following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last Friday, Rolling Stone has learned. The band is nominated for three awards for the night: “Making a Fire” for Best Rock Performance, “Waiting on a War” for Best Rock Song, and Medicine at Midnight for Best Rock Album. Their canceled Grammy performance comes following the group’s cancellation of all of their upcoming tour stops to focus on grieving Hawkins. “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of...

