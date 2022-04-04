ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

Hundreds gather at vigil for 2 girls killed in Hellertown fire (PHOTOS)

By Rudy Miller
 1 day ago
The Hellertown community gathered Sunday to remember two young girls lost tragically in a fire. The vigil was organized in memory of Abigail Kaufman, 10, and Brianna Baer, 15. They died...

