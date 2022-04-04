Hong Kong's Carrie Lam to announce she will not run for second term -Cable TV

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is due to announce she will not run for a second term as chief executive of the global financial hub in a leadership election on May 8, Cable TV reported on Monday, citing an unidentified source.

Other media reported she was due to make the announcement on Monday.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

