A local camp where Boy Scouts often spent their summers will be sold in the wake of a national bankruptcy case. The Leatherstocking Council of Boy Scouts of America — which covers Delaware, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties, as well as parts of Hamilton and Lewis counties — decided at its Feb. 24 board meeting to sell Camp Henderson Scout Reservation, located about 13 miles south of Cooperstown in Otsego County, according to an announcement on the organization's website.

OTSEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO