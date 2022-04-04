Severe Weather Statement issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for central and east central Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke; Jasper; Lauderdale; Newton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN JASPER...NEWTON...NORTHERN CLARKE AND LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 701 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Conehatta to near Raleigh, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Prospect and Conehatta around 705 AM CDT. Stratton around 710 AM CDT. Decatur around 715 AM CDT. Little Rock around 720 AM CDT. Duffee around 725 AM CDT. Martin, Suqualena and Nellieburg around 735 AM CDT. Meridian and Rose Hill around 740 AM CDT. Marion, Orange and Daleville around 745 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Chunky, Montrose, Louin and Hickory. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CLARKE COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO