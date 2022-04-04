Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grady by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 07:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 702 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hebron, or 13 miles south of Pinola, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 710 AM CDT. Lone Star around 715 AM CDT. Mount Olive around 720 AM CDT. Collins around 725 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

