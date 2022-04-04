Social media highlights all the highs and lows of UConn women’s basketball’s loss to South Carolina in NCAA national championship game

The UConn women’s basketball team’s up-and-down season ended on Sunday as top-ranked South Carolina went wire-to-wire to shut down the Huskies 64-49, ending UConn’s undefeated streak in national championship games.

South Carolina jumped out to an 11-2 lead and dominated the boards on both ends of the court. The Gamecocks led 22-8 after the first quarter, UConn made runs in the second and third quarters, but it just wasn’t enough for the Huskies to take home title No. 12.

Here is how social media reacted throughout the game.