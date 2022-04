Over the years, Apple has added several life-saving features to the Apple Watch that have, time and again, proven their worth. Apart from the ECG feature that the Apple Watch has had for several years now, newer editions of the watch use several sensors to detect an untoward event. When correctly set up, data from these sensors can trigger messages to emergency services to alert them of medical emergencies. Apart from describing the nature of the emergency, Apple Watch also sends them their exact location — all of which help them reach the patient as soon as they possibly can.

