Jazmine Sullivan Wins Her First-Ever Grammy

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe tied with Silk Sonic for the award for “Best R&B Performance.”. ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2022 performer Jazmine Sullivan can now add something new to her trophy case: a Grammy. The ‘Heaux Tales’ artist tied with duo Silk Sonic in the “Best R&B Performance” category. “Pick Up Your Feelings” and...

girlsunited.essence.com

