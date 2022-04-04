Heavy traffic getting into Clay County Fair due to muddy parking lot

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to the Clay County Fair on Sunday were experiencing unusual traffic that caused drivers to wait up to 4 hours in traffic to park.

Police officers were assisting with directing traffic on State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, with some deciding to walk over waiting in the line of cars.

The cause of this buildup? Due to heavy rain on Saturday, the dirt parking lot quickly became a mud bowl, risking many cars getting trapped. The majority of the parking on-site was closed for safety and to help the ground dry.

Also causing traffic was the record-setting amount of visitors, all coming on the same day making the perfect mix for extremely long wait times for entering the fair.

Dump trucks came in early Sunday to place dry soil on top of the wet ground.

By Sunday night, traffic was able to return to its normal amount.

The fair will run through April 10, with dry and open parking available.

