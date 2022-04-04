ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Heavy traffic getting into Clay County Fair due to muddy parking lot

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dy5rW_0eyREVBR00

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Visitors to the Clay County Fair on Sunday were experiencing unusual traffic that caused drivers to wait up to 4 hours in traffic to park.

Police officers were assisting with directing traffic on State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs, with some deciding to walk over waiting in the line of cars.

The cause of this buildup? Due to heavy rain on Saturday, the dirt parking lot quickly became a mud bowl, risking many cars getting trapped. The majority of the parking on-site was closed for safety and to help the ground dry.

Also causing traffic was the record-setting amount of visitors, all coming on the same day making the perfect mix for extremely long wait times for entering the fair.

Dump trucks came in early Sunday to place dry soil on top of the wet ground.

By Sunday night, traffic was able to return to its normal amount.

The fair will run through April 10, with dry and open parking available.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 0

Related
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

County parks get improvements

Visitors to Yellow Creek Park and Panther Creek Park will find that several things have changed since last fall. Ross Leigh, parks director for Daviess County Parks & Recreation, said much of the work done over the winter was for safety concerns and some was just to spruce up the parks.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
Cleveland.com

Keep off the grass and parking lot a business advises truck traffic, Chagrin Falls police blotter

A delivery truck for the restaurant next door drove through and damaged a patch of grass belonging to the AT&T building. An AT&T worker told police on March 15 that there is an ongoing issue with delivery trucks using their parking lot to make restaurant deliveries and that they have complained to restaurant managers. Several no trespassing signs are posted. An officer advised the restaurant manager that if their delivery drivers continue to use the AT&T lot they could be charged with trespassing.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Cove Springs, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Marion County couple wanted by authorities after not relinquishing children

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County couple is on the run with three children after dodging sheriff’s deputies and DCF efforts to take the kids. Marion County deputies are searching for 29-year old Jarrod LaDuke and 27-year old Ashley Winningham after both avoided county and state efforts for a well-being check on the three kids at their home in Citra.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Heavy Traffic#Heavy Rain#The Clay County Fair
Jacksonville Daily Record

City permits construction of Love’s Travel Stops near Amazon center

The city issued a permit March 30 for Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores Inc. to develop a location in Northwest Jacksonville at a construction cost of almost $3.5 million. Harris United Contracting LLC of Greenwood, Arizona, will build the 12,772-square-foot project on 16.65 acres at 12921 Duval Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KFDM-TV

TxDOT and YMBL suggest alternate routes for Fair traffic due to I-10 construction

BEAUMONT – TxDOT issued a traffic alert to warn drivers about possible traffic delays around Ford Park during the South Texas State Fair due to I-10 construction. The South Texas State Fair will be taking place March 24-April 3. During this time, the Major Drive exit from I10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to prevent traffic backing up onto I10. SH124 (Fannett Road) is also closed east of Walden Road due to a bridge replacement project. TxDOT and Fair organizers ask drivers to plan ahead for possible delays.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WCTV

Gunshots struck a passing vehicle several times in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) -Lake City Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon at northwest Galloway Place in Lake City. According to the press release, LCPD arrived at northwest Galloway Place around 4:45 p.m. and spoke with three victims who reported hearing gunfire coming from a red Dodge while they traveled east on northeast Franklin Street.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Vehicle fire snarls northbound lanes of I-95 in Yulee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A vehicle fire brought northbound traffic to a halt Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 in Yulee near the Florida-Georgia line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Details were not immediately available. As first responders worked to extinguish the fire, the outside lane was opened for traffic.
YULEE, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections find ‘high priority’ violations in 4 Clay County eateries

Four Keystone Heights restaurants were cited for “high priority” violations during restaurant inspections last month. Laredo Mexican Restaurant of Keystone Heights was cited for 16 violations by inspectors, including six “high priority” violations during an inspection on March 21. The inspection report said a follow-up inspection was needed, adding that the violations were “not an immediate threat to the public.”
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy