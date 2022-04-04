ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Sweetheart Survives DPW Worker Killed In Weekend NJ Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Costa family Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 37-year-old dad and longtime Egg Harbor Township Department of Public Works employee died in a weekend crash.

Jose Costa was heading east on Ocean Heights Avenue when he lost control, veered off the road and struck a pole around 12:40 a.m. in Egg Harbor Township Saturday, April 2, local police said.

The Scullville and Bargaintown Fire Companies responded and extricated Costa, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than $4,300 had been raised as of Sunday, April 3 on a GoFundMe for Costa's wife and four children.

The page is intended to raise funds for Costa's wife and high school sweetheart, Theresa, and their four children, Joey 16, James 13, Jayden 11 and Tianna 6.

"Jose worked hard to support his family with the Egg Harbor Township Public Works department for nearly two decades," the page reads.

"With all of the emotional pain and stress that a death brings, it also brings financial burdens.

"It is in these times of loss and sadness when you see people coming together to help one another make it through, to support the people we care for."

Traffic on Ocean Heights Avenue was detoured for approximately 5 hours for the investigation.

Sergeant Larry Graham, Officer Patrick Daly and Officer Louis Poletis of the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit are investigating this crash. The investigation is ongoing, if anyone has information regarding this crash they can contact the Egg Harbor Twp. Traffic Unit at (609) 926-2661.

