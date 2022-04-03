ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Orangeville to the Olympics? | Freeport soccer dominates | New spring coaches

By Jay Taft, Rockford Register Star
 1 day ago

Welcome back to the Rockford Register Star's high school sports newsletter, which gives you as a subscriber a deeper look into the area's sports world each week.

This is for readers looking to keep up with all the high school sports in the Rockford area. Each edition includes the athlete of the week story with the poll attached, as well as the most recent top stories, features and big-game coverage.

This week's Rockford Register Star High School Sports Newsletter will include an all-state softball player that is also elite in hockey; three reasons why the Freeport girls soccer team is still winning; an introduction to the new spring sports coaches; a look at the top boys volleyball players to watch this season; and the athlete of the week.

So let your friends know where to find us , and Enjoy!

All-state softball player, Tessa Janecke, is also elite in hockey

Tessa Janecke, the senior shortstop on Orangeville’s softball team, started playing hockey at age 3. But she never just played hockey. She worked at it.

“My dad always had stuff set up in the summer for us to get better,” she said. “Rollerblading every day. Stick handling. Shooting. Speed ladders. Jump boxes. He had a whole program for us to go through every day.

“The road to our house is up on a hill. Dad would make us do sprints up the hill every day. People would drive by our house and see us rollerblading up the hill. They would think we were crazy.”

Not crazy. Training to be a champion.

Maybe an Olympic champion.

Three reasons the Freeport girls soccer team is still dominating

The Freeport Pretzels were supposed to be very good last year in girls soccer, and they were, as its group of young up-and-comers joined a core of seasoned veterans to make a record-setting run to the sectional finals.

But five seniors that either starred on that team or played key roles moved on — including All-American and Illinois Player of the Year, and now the University of Illinois starting goalie, Naomi Jackson. And there were plenty of question marks surrounding this year's squad, including: who would replace Jackson, as well as all the scoring that graduated with the seniors, and how would the defense come back together?

But because of 1) The play of the Diduch sisters; 2) New goalie steps in — and steps up; and 3) Signature defense is still stingy, Freeport is still winning, and dominating.

Meet some of the Rockford area's new spring sports coaches for 2022

The spring season brings several new coaches in various sports to the NIC-10 and Big Northern, including a returning graduate who already coaches two other sports; a former head coach at another school; and a former assistant who took time off to watch her kids play and is now leading the program.

Meet the new coaches in the BNC and NIC-10:

Here are the top 10 NIC-10 boys volleyball players to watch

Boys volleyball is the newest sport in the NIC-10, and it has not expanded to any other conferences around the Rockford area. Freeport doesn't have a team, and no NIC-10 team has ever won a game yet after regionals.

But Hononegah, bolstered by three transfers, should have the best team since Boylan went 35-3 in 2019. The conference as a whole has many intriguing players.

Here are our top 10 NIC-10 boys volleyball players to watch for the 2022 season, with players listed in alphabetical order:

Vote for a spring athlete of the week!

The spring seasons are off to a slow start due to the weather, but there are still plenty of Rockford-area athletes stepping up.

Here is your chance to vote for who you believe deserves the Rockford Register Star's high school sports athlete of the week from March 26-April 2.

Jay Taft is a Rockford Register Star sports reporter. Email him at jtaft@rrstar.com and follow him on Twitter at @JayTaft . Sign up for the Rockford High School newsletter at rrstar.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Orangeville to the Olympics? | Freeport soccer dominates | New spring coaches

