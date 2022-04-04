ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Grammys 2022 memorialises Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins

By Rhian Daly
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grammys 2022 memorialised Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins with a special tribute at the Las Vegas ceremony tonight (April 3). The iconic drummer died on March 25 at the age of 50. He was found in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the band were were set to headline...

musictimes.com

Taylor Hawkins Pain: Late Drummer ALMOST Left Foo Fighters Before Death Due to THIS

Taylor Hawkins almost spent his last years without Foo Fighters. Since 1997, Hawkins had been sharing his talent with Foo Fighters after officially replacing William Goldsmith who quit the band due to Dave Grohl's perfectionism. The late drummer himself experienced Grohl's attitude that it almost made him leave his post.
MUSIC
NME

Watch H.E.R.’s star-studded Grammys 2022 performance

H.E.R. brought a raft of stars to her performance at the Grammys 2022 in Las Vegas tonight (April 3), uniting a group of unlikely collaborators. The musician took to the stage at the MGM Grand to perform tracks from her 2021 debut album, ‘Back Of My Mind’, and a surprise cover.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Taylor Hawkins' Final Foo Fighters Show: Tribute From Dave Grohl and a Queen-Inspired Performance

Taylor Hawkins was showed with love and praise at what tragically became his final concert. On March 20, five days before the Foo Fighters' drummer died at age 50, the band played at the Lollapalooza Festival in Argentina. Onstage at Buenos Aires' Hipódromo de San Isidro. The group performed several of their hits, including "The Pretender" and "Learn to Fly." Frontman Dave Grohl then paid tribute to Hawkins before switching places and playing the drums in his place as his bandmate took center stage to channel the late Freddie Mercury with a singing performance.
MUSIC
Page Six

Dave Grohl’s daughter sings at pre-Grammys event amid Foo Fighters’ canceled gig

Dave Grohl’s 15-year-old daughter, Violet Grohl, performed at a pre-Grammys event in Las Vegas over the weekend – days after the Foo Fighters canceled their Grammys gig amid Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death. Violet – who previously performed with the surviving members of Nirvana in 2020 – proved she’s still following in her dad’s footsteps by singing a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Help Me” at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala. Earlier in the evening, Violet was joined by her mother, Jordyn Blum, and 12-year-old sister, Harper Grohl, on the red carpet. The trio posed for photos in all-black ensembles as Dave,...
MUSIC
NME

Queen’s Brian May “frustrated” by Taylor Hawkins’ death

Brian May has said that he feels “so frustrated” by the death of the late Taylor Hawkins. The Foo Fighters drummer passed away last Friday (March 25) at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia while the band were on their South American tour. The Queen guitarist,...
MUSIC
NME

The story of Slapgate: Will Smith and Chris Rock’s relationship through the years

Will Smith was less than 20 minutes away from collecting his first Academy Award for Best Actor when he stormed the ceremony’s stage and slapped Oscars host Chris Rock. The comedian’s ill-advised quip about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head, who has spoken publicly about suffering from alopecia, infuriated her husband, and he continued to shout at Rock after returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” he yelled.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Performance Grammy at 2022 Awards

The winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance has gone to Foo Fighters for their song, "Making A Fire." This year's category was stacked with healthy competition and all of the nominees — AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell, Deftones and Foo Fighters — were also up for awards in other categories, increasingly the chances of taking home one of those coveted, iconic golden gramophones.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Foo Fighters’ Greatest Hits goes to Number 5 in UK charts following death of Taylor Hawkins

Following the death of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters' 2009 Greatest Hits has gone back into the Top 5 of the UK's Official Albums Chart this week. The excellent compilation had peaked at Number 4, and since its release has spent a whopping 449 weeks in various spots in the charts. And fans have understandably been re-listening to the record this week and remembering Taylor, as Greatest Hits has climbed up 71 places from its placing the week before, coming in at Number 5 today (April 1).
MUSIC

