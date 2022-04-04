ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best Pop Vocal Album at 2022 Grammys, Achieving Her Childhood ‘Pipe Dream’

By Neena Rouhani
Billboard
Billboard
 1 day ago

Olivia Rodrigo took home the notable best pop vocal album award at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday (April 3) for her debut album, Sour .

Wearing a floor-length black and purple gown reminiscent of a goth prom dress, Rodrigo gave Sour producer Dan Nigro a long hug before ascending onto the Grammys stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to accept her third ever Grammy award. Dedicating the honor to her parents, Rodrigo shared a sweet story of her childhood gymnast dreams as a 9-year-old, before deciding “the next week” that she’d grow up to win a Grammy. “[My mom] was very supportive even though I’m sure she thought it was a little kid pipe dream,” she said, cradling the golden gramophone in her hands.

The 19-year-old pop star was up against Justin Bieber’s Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), Doja Cat’s Planet Her , Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Ariana Grande’s Positions . Earlier in the evening, Rodrigo won best new artist and took home best pop solo performance for her smash single “Drivers License.”

The award was presented to the “Drivers License” singer by 30 Seconds to Mars’ lead man and actor Jared Leto. Sour debuted atop the Billboard 200 , and held the top spot for five non-consecutive weeks. Her debut hit “Drivers License,” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 .

During the first hour of the Grammy Awards ceremony, Rodrigo gave a heartfelt performance of “Drivers License” while appropriately seated behind the wheel of a Mercedes convertible. The stage also transformed into a suburban street to fit the theme.

Watch her acceptance speech below:

