Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. & Rachel Zegler Sing Sondheim Tribute During Grammys In Memoriam

By Joe Lynch
 1 day ago

Foo Fighters – who swept their categories at the 2022 Grammys – were originally scheduled to perform at the Sunday (April 3) night ceremony in Las Vegas, but understandably pulled out after the unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins at age 50 on March 25. Ahead of the 2022 telecast’s In Memoriam section, Hawkins – one of the most beloved drummers in the business — received a special video montage tribute, introduced by host Trevor Noah.

The primary In Memoriam segment doubled as a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who died at the age of 91 last November. It opened with Tony, Grammy and Emmy winner Ben Platt taking the stage for a somber take on “Not a Day Goes By” from 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along as the names and photos of late artists and music business players flashed on the screen behind him.

Next up was Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, who delivered a gorgeous rendition of “Send In the Clowns,” originally from A Little Night Music but also made popular by Judy Collins, whose version went to the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 . Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. joined Erivo onstage, singing “Not a Day Goes By” as a countermelody to Erivo’s “Clowns.”

Finally, Rachel Zegler – who portrayed Maria in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story and won a Golden Globe for it – entered to sing “Somewhere” from West Side Story . It ended with all of them blending their voices on the musical theater classic as the In Memoriam segment wrapped.

