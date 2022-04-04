ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 Entrance Featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSSHe_0eyRAzbx00

Pat McAfee is wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 and he's going all-in. Despite not actually being a regular WWE competitor, McAfee had the best entrance of the night, one that involved the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Check this out:

McAfee might have gotten the best reception of the night. None of the other WWE superstars got the pop of the former NFL punter turned sports media star.

McAfee wound up winning and the crowd went absolutely nuts. It was a crazy scene in Dallas.

The McAfee and Vince McMahon squared off in an impromptu match. McMahon won with help from Theory. Then "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out to deliver stunners to Theory and McMahon. The stunner to McMahon was badly botched but who cares?

Then McAfee took a stunner for good measure.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 Entrance Featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders .

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Austin Theory
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Says He Doesn’t Need Vince McMahon’s Help To Beat Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator. “You know what, I am so...
WWE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#Combat
The Spun

NFL Writer Names 1 Potential Landing Spot For Colin Kaepernick

Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick is attempting an NFL comeback. Kaepernick, 34, has been busy this NFL offseason. After weeks of promoting his on-field workouts, the former NFL quarterback took a trip to Ann Arbor on Saturday. Jim Harbaugh, his former 49ers head coach, let Kaepernick get some...
NFL
The Spun

Ex-NFL Player Called Out For What He Said About Ciara

A former NFL player turned sports media personality is taking some heat on social media for what he said about Russell Wilson and Ciara. Channing Crowder, a former NFL linebacker, said that if Russell Wilson “didn’t have that bread,” Ciara wouldn’t be with him. “Russell’s square,”...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

It hasn’t been the best of offseasons for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are coming off a Wild Card round loss to the 49ers. Dallas has lost multiple key players in free agency, including Randy Gregory, while trading Amari Cooper to the Browns. There’s been turmoil...
NFL
Wrestling World

What's next for Pat McAfee?

On the podcast "The Press Box", Michael Cole talked about his hearing problem and the relationships he has with his other colleagues, including Jim Ross, currently in AEW. WWE RAW Superstar Austin Theory is scheduled to take on Pat McAfee in a singles match at WrestleMania 38. At this time,...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE's Becky Lynch Says Charlotte and Ronda Match Main Eventing WrestleMania Would Be 'Token Gesture'

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair, a story that's been building ever since last year's SummerSlam. That event delivers a major shock as Lynch returned and defeated Belair in a heel-like move in around 30 seconds. Ever since they've been going back and forth and keeping the feud alive and now it all leads to this match. In a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Lynch was asked how she feels about Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey's match going on after their match, and regardless of where on the card they end up, Lynch doesn't feel like it will stack up to her match. And if it's the main event, she feels it will only be a token gesture.
WWE
The Big Lead

Nick Wright: Lakers Dead, Died a Miserable Death

The Los Angeles Lakers have been remarkably consistent in their ability to fall short of any reasonable expectations this season and last night was yet another shining example of the hellish existence LeBron James has invited every geriatric millennial to share. All of the shows will be all over the disaster against the lowly Houston Rockets, which featured James passing up a look at the victory in favor of Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook missing a bunny at the rack to perhaps officially eliminate the Lakers from having any hope. Because First Things First is, by definition, first, Nick Wright was able to blaze the trail for today's discourse. And he held nothing back.
NBA
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy