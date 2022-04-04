Pat McAfee is wrestling Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38 and he's going all-in. Despite not actually being a regular WWE competitor, McAfee had the best entrance of the night, one that involved the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

McAfee might have gotten the best reception of the night. None of the other WWE superstars got the pop of the former NFL punter turned sports media star.

McAfee wound up winning and the crowd went absolutely nuts. It was a crazy scene in Dallas.

The McAfee and Vince McMahon squared off in an impromptu match. McMahon won with help from Theory. Then "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out to deliver stunners to Theory and McMahon. The stunner to McMahon was badly botched but who cares?

Then McAfee took a stunner for good measure.

This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Pat McAfee's WrestleMania 38 Entrance Featured the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders .