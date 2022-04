A D.C. man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was hit by a stray bullet while she sat next to her 8-year-old son in Northeast in February. Dion Lee, 22, of Northeast, was arrested Friday by the Capital Region Fugitive Task Force and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Pamela Thomas, D.C. police said at a news conference Friday.

