Ronald Koeman will succeed Louis van Gaal as Holland manager after the end of this year’s World Cup.Van Gaal recently disclosed he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer but the 70-year-old former Manchester United boss intends to oversee the Dutch team’s fortunes in Qatar in November and December.Koeman will then take the reins for a second spell after signing a contract until the 2026 World Cup.He posted on Twitter: “Proud to share I will be the manager of Netherlands’ national team again after the WC. I am very much looking forward, let’s reach new successes together!”Proud to share I will...

SOCCER ・ 9 HOURS AGO