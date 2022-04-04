Cardi B deletes Twitter after shocking Grammys beef with fans: ‘I hate you’

Oh, Cardi B-have!

Cardi B abruptly deleted her Twitter account Sunday after engaging in a heated digital debate with disgruntled devotees who called her out for skipping Grammys 2022 .

And the social media spat ended with the “Up” performer allegedly wishing death on a Twitter detractor’s mother.

“I bet your son wouldn’t like for you to be on your a – – while teasing us fans and never dropping music,” seethed a cyber scolder to Cardi, 29, who — despite being nominated for Best Rap Performance — opted out of attending the 64th Grammy Awards.

To that, the “WAP” rapper commented: “ I hope your moms die ,” in a since-deleted thread of foulmouthed tweets.

The online criticisms aimed at Cardi came amid a flurry of admonishments from fans who were disappointed that the native New Yorker pulled a no-show on music’s biggest night.

“My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you’re] not going [to the Grammys] from the jump?,” tweeted an angry onlooker. “[Cardi B] needs to take her fans more seriously [because] this is getting ridiculous, I’m sorry,” the smearer continued, in part.

Cardi B abruptly deleted her Twitter account Sunday after engaging in a heated digital debate with disgruntled devotees who called her out for skipping Grammys 2022.

An obivously ticked-off Cardi responded to the reprimands with venom.

“When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay,” she questioned her attackers in recently-erased messages. “ I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

Cardi went on to tell one upset fan to “drink acid” and advised another complainer to “suck d – – k.”

She also lashed out at a Twitter user for intimating that one of her two children with husband Offset, 30, was autistic.

“[Cardi B] do you kiss your [autistic] child with that mouth?,” asked a disparager in a tweet-response to her death-wish post.

Twitter users blasted Cardi for making a questionable comment about autism while arguing with an online attacker. NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via

The “Bodak Yellow” rhymer barked, “None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f – – k.”

Shortly thereafter, Cardi announced she’d be deleting her Twitter account in the name of safety.

“I’m deleting my Twitter but on God I hate this f – – kin dumbass fan base. You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t, the f – – k?,” she tweeted moments before her verified account went dark. “When the f – – k I hinted I was going? Just f – – kin stupid. I can’t. I needs to protect myself.”

In the wake of her shady jabs, internet peacemakers have called Cardi out for disrespecting innocent members of the autism community.

Cardi B issued a public death wish against a disgruntled fan’s mom after engaging in a heated Twitter debate about the Grammys. “I be wishing I could catch y’all so I could kill y’all with my own f – – king hands,” said the “Be Careful” songstress. “I’m not taking nothing back, suck my d – – k.”NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via

“Why would Cardi B insult autistic people during #AutismAwareness / #AutismAcceptanceMonth? This is crazy. She needs to apologize to the Autism community,” argued a vigilante.

Cardi B has yet to publicly apologize for her questionable commentary — but she did double down big time via IG Live.

“It gets me annoyed when other people talk about me,” she ranted. But when my own f – – king fans talk s – – t about me, that s – – t really pissed the f – – k out of me, bro. That s – – t really pissed me the f – – k off.”

She went on to refuse retracting her death wish on her ex-fan’s mother, saying: “That person bring up my son. If you talking s – – t about me, why you bringing up my f – – king son?”

She continued, “If you bring up my son, I hate you, I wish the worst on you, I wish the worst on your mother, your father, your sister, your everything. I hate you, bitch,” she continued. “I wish your f – – king existence f – – king disappear off earth, because you a dumbass bitch for bringing up my mother f – – king son.”

And when it came to her comments on autism, Cardi said, “There’s nothing wrong with that disorder … I have friends that have children that are autistic. But my kid doesn’t have that. So if I want to say, ‘Don’t put that s – – t on my kid,’ I can say that. Why am I wrong for me saying [that]? … My child has been getting hate since the day she came out my f – – king p – – – y.”

She closed out her rant by letting haters know what they could do if they didn’t like the way she defended her brood.

“I be wishing I could catch y’all so I could kill y’all with my own f – – king hands,” said the “Be Careful” songstress. “I’m not taking nothing back, suck my d – – k. F – – k outta here.”