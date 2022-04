In part three of our coverage from the Montana Freedom Rally at the Capitol in Helena, we introduce you to one of the main speakers- Josh Yoder with US Freedom Flyers. Josh Yoder: We're a group of pilots that stood up back in August of last year, standing up against the mandates. You saw the massive meltdowns that happened to Southwest and American Airlines. The reason that happened, it wasn't weather like the airlines told people that it was. It was because they're mistreating their employees- highly unpopular.

