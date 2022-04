The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The 50-40-90 season is one of the rarest achievements in the NBA record books. It requires a player to shoot at least 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from the 3-point line and 90 percent from the free-throw line, while also making a minimum number of attempts from each zone. It’s the ultimate achievement in scoring efficiency, and it’s accomplished just 13 times by just nine different players over the last 42 seasons.

NBA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO