Billie Eilish Brings In the Rain During Grammys Performance

By Victoria Edel
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Billie Eilish brought down the house at the 2022 Grammys on April 3. The singer performed "Happier Than Ever" alongside her brother Finneas. Eilish sang inside an upside-down living room, and as she stood on the ceiling, it was...

Related
E! News

How Billie Eilish Just Made History at the 2022 Oscars

Billie Eilish added a new award to her shelf. The singer won Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars for her track "No Time to Die" in the latest installment of the James Bond franchise. That in itself is a BFD, but to make matter even more celebratory, the 20-year-old is now the youngest artist to win three awards, a.k.a. an Emmy, Grammy and a Golden Globe, for the same song.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Jon Batiste Perform “Freedom” at the 2022 Grammys

Jon Batiste took the stage at the 2022 Grammys tonight. He played a brief piano interlude while dressed in a black cape before hopping center stage, ditching the robe to reveal a sparkling suit, and performing his hit song “Freedom” from his 2021 album We Are. Batiste enlisted a full band for the set as well as backup dancers in colorful outfits. For the song’s end, they walked into the crowd and Batiste climbed atop Billie Eilish’s table while belting out the final chorus. Watch it all happen below.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kelly Rowland Wows in a Sheer String Gown at the the Vanity Fair Afterparty

Kelly Rowland gave the sheer trend new momentum in an all-black see-through gown at Vanity Fair's Oscars afterparty. With the help of Kollin Carter, whose styling portfolio also boasts Cardi B and Ciara as clients, the singer made a splendid appearance on the red carpet on Sunday, March 27 draped in a floor-sweeping mermaid gown, textured with piping running through the bodice and skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Billie Eilish Hugged P. Diddy Before Her Mom and Brother After Winning Oscar

Billie Eilish broke a long list of records at the Oscars 2022 this past Sunday when she won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with her brother and collaborator Finneas. The duo became the first siblings to win in the category since 1964, and Billie became the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s as well as the youngest artist to ever win three awards for the same song — the James Bond anthem “No Time to Die” previously won a Grammy and a Golden Globe.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
MUSIC
Deadline

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Photos: See Looks From BTS, J Balvin, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X & More

Click here to read the full article. The stars and sun aligned on the Grammy red carpet this warm Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prominent artists and entertainers arrived in iridescent one-pieces, print dresses and colorful suits in anticipation of a spectacular evening. Las Vegas is hosting the 2022 awards instead of the usual New York/Los Angeles metro regions. The pandemic bumped this year’s event from its originally scheduled Los Angeles date in January. The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah hosts for the second year in a row. The Grammys will air live from Las Vegas on Sunday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Is a Jazz Powerhouse in Giant Bow Dress and Gold Pumps for Grammy Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga showcased her jazz vocal skills in sharp style while performing in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The musician was nominated with Tony Bennett for five awards this year, including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. The Academy Award-winning musician took to the stage to perform a jazz musical tribute, featuring the songs “Love for Sale” and “Do I Love You.” Along with a band and a video-taped introduction from Bennett, her performance was complete with a sharp mint green gown. The strapless silk number featured a...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish Is Strapped Into a Deconstructed Trench Coat on the Grammys Red Carpet

Billie Eilish went architectural with her 2022 Grammys red carpet look. The singer — who recently won her first Oscar alongside brother Finneas and already has seven Grammys under her belt — glided into the Grammy spotlight in a baggy Rick Owens trench coat deconstructed and worn off-kilter so that the collar hung loosely across her chest. Forgoing sleeves, Eilish's arms came through the front of the garment, and two buckles across the back kept her, quite literally, strapped in. A floor-sweeping train that trailed behind her added a dramatic effect. As for the accessories, she opted for black neoprene sock boots with thick rubber soles, micro rectangular sunglasses, a silver chainlink bracelet, and rings embellished with miniature gold hoops to complement her earrings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Megan Thee Stallion Wears Clashing Animal Prints to the 2022 Grammys

Megan Thee Stallion's look for the 2022 Grammy Awards is, in a word, wild. The rapper played with animal prints for the star-studded event on April 3 in Las Vegas, wearing a leopard-patterned Roberto Cavalli dress with a clashing zebra print on the interior lining of the gown. The sexy silhouette consisted of a hip-high slit and one-shoulder neckline that was finished with a thick band of yellow gemstones. A single brooch at the top of her leg slit added to the sparkle and drew attention to her leggy moment as she posed for photos. Megan accessorized with snake-like earrings that nearly grazed the tips of her shoulders, armfuls of chunky gold bangles, plenty of bold rings, and strappy black patent-leather Giuseppe Zanotti stiletto sandals.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Goes Goth in Blazer Cape Dress and Futuristic Boots at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought goth aesthetics to the future in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The Academy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in an oversized black dress by Rick Owens with long sleeves and an asymmetric train. However, this wasn’t your standard LBD; her ensemble was designed to look like an oversized suit jacket draped across her front, with the back seams serving as the neckline. The piece included interior sleeves, as well as a silky slit knee-length skirt — mimicking blazer lining — and sharp accents shaped like...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sea Coast Echo

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic win big at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, Foo Fighters and Silk Sonic were among the big winners at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The annual ceremony took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (22.03.22) and saw Olivia crowned Best New Pop Artist and Female Artist of the Year, while 'good 4 u' was voted as the TikTok Bop of the Year.
MUSIC
Footwear News

Halsey Zips Into Corset Gown with Pockets and Hidden Heels at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Halsey gave her edgy style a glamorous twist in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. The “Manic” musician arrived in a sleek gown with a black column skirt — which even included pockets. draped in the front below her midsection, Halsey’s dress featured an oxblood leather zip-up bodice shaped in a corset silhouette, complete with stitched panels, a black front strap and buttoned neckline. Completing the singer’s look was a string of diamonds and sparkling butterfly-shaped drop earrings, as well as a fascinator shaped like a miniature black hat. When it came...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Silk Sonic, J Balvin, Carrie Underwood and More Added as Grammy Performers

Silk Sonic, John Legend, Carrie Underwood and J Balvin with Maria Becerra were added to the lineup of performers for the 64th annual Grammy Awards held Sunday (April 3). Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — are slated to open the show. In addition, Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings will perform in special segments that will showcase Las Vegas, which is hosting the Grammys for the first time, and spotlight genres not historically represented on the Grammy telecast, per a statement that accompanied this third and presumably last slate of Grammy performers announced...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

