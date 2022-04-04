Billie Eilish Brings In the Rain During Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish went architectural with her 2022 Grammys red carpet look. The singer — who recently won her first Oscar alongside brother Finneas and already has seven Grammys under her belt — glided into the Grammy spotlight in a baggy Rick Owens trench coat deconstructed and worn off-kilter so that the collar hung loosely across her chest. Forgoing sleeves, Eilish's arms came through the front of the garment, and two buckles across the back kept her, quite literally, strapped in. A floor-sweeping train that trailed behind her added a dramatic effect. As for the accessories, she opted for black neoprene sock boots with thick rubber soles, micro rectangular sunglasses, a silver chainlink bracelet, and rings embellished with miniature gold hoops to complement her earrings.

