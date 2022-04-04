ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Nick Bjugstad: Gets on scoresheet with helper

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bjugstad notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Capitals. Bjugstad has played in...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Flyers make Keith Yandle a healthy scratch, ironman streak ends at 989 games

For the first time in more than a decade, Keith Yandle will be watching his team play rather than suiting up. Philadelphia Flyers coach Mike Yeo said on Saturday morning that Yandle will be a healthy scratch for the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, ending his ironman streak of consecutive games played at 989.
NHL
NESN

David Pastrnak Scored Overtime Goal In Last Meeting With Blue Jackets

When the Boston Bruins faced the Columbus Blue Jackets last, they secured a road win in overtime thanks to David Pastrnak. On March 5th, Pastrnak potted the game-winning shootout goal in typical Pasta fashion. The Bruins face the Blue Jackets again, this time home at TD Garden, on Saturday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Starting in Washington

Talbot will start between the pipes in Sunday's road game versus the Capitals, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot wasn't great in his last start Thursday versus the Penguins, surrendering four goals on 39 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Washington team that's 16-14-5 at home this year.
NHL
Times Leader

Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.
NHL
Reuters

Vladimir Tarasenko nets pair as Blues pound Coyotes

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice to power the St. Louis Blues past the visiting Arizona Coyotes 5-1 on Monday night. Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists for the Blues (39-20-10, 88 points), who have gone 4-0-1 in their past five games. Ivan Barbashev and Brayden Schenn also scored and David Perron and Robert Thomas each had two assists.
NHL
NBC Sports

WATCH: DeBrusk nets OT goal for Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

Jake DeBrusk was the hero for the Boston Bruins in Monday night's game vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. The B's winger came through with the game-winning goal 1:03 into overtime. He put the puck past past Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzļikins on a nice assist from newly-acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Nabs helper

Leddy pocketed an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Flames. Leddy helped out on Nathan Walker's go-ahead goal in the third period that put the Blues in control late. In his last five games, Leddy's earned a goal and two assists as he settles in with his new team. The 31-year-old blueliner has earned 19 points, 60 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-34 rating through 62 games between the Blues and the Red Wings this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Expected to return Tuesday

Kirilloff (knee) is expected to return to the Twins' lineup Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kirilloff was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League matchup due to mild left knee soreness, but he should be back in action for Tuesday's spring finale. The 24-year-old should be available for Opening Day against the Mariners on Thursday.
MLB
FOX Sports

Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

LINE: Raptors -3.5; over/under is 212.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Raptors play Miami. The Raptors have gone 28-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto averages 109.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game. The Heat are 32-16 in...
NBA
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Wins rotation spot

Brash was officially announced as a member of Seattle's Opening Day rotation Saturday. Brash has yet to pitch above Double-A, though he's actually already spent time on the major-league roster. He was called up in the final week of last season but didn't get into a game. Brash wasn't a particularly high pick in the 2019 draft, going 113th overall, but he broke out last season, posting a 2.31 ERA in 20 outings split between High-A and Double-A. He struck out an impressive 35.1 percent of opposing batters, though he'll need to improve on his 11.9 percent walk rate. He'll be making a big jump this season, but the Mariners clearly have faith in him.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Stands out Sunday

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Adonis Medina: Optioned to Triple-A

Medina was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. Medina is just 25 years old and was an interesting prospect in the lower minors, but his star has faded to the point that he was designated for assignment by the Phillies over the winter. The Pirates don't have a particularly tough rotation to break into, but his 5.05 ERA in 17 Triple-A starts last year suggests he has more work to do before making a push for a starting role in the majors.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Wings recall Kyle Criscuolo from Grand Rapids

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward Kyle Criscuolo from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League, the club announced on Saturday afternoon. Criscuolo, 29, has 12 goals and 32 points in 49 games with the Griffins this season. He’s also appeared in two NHL games with the Red Wings, recording an assist.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB

