Pietrangelo scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks. Pietrangelo opened the scoring with a strong individual effort set up by Jack Eichel at 6:51 of the first period. It's been a good run lately for Pietrangelo, who has six goals and four helpers in his last 12 outings while continuing to play huge minutes. The defenseman is up to 40 points, 199 shots on net, 144 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 69 appearances this season.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO