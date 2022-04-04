ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Taylor Hawkins remembered during Grammys as Foo Fighters win 3 awards

By Laura Morrison, Associated Press
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP/WJW) — Foo Fighters won three Grammys Sunday just days after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rock band extended their record for most best rock album wins with five for “Medicine at Midnight.” The group’s song “Making a Fire” won best rock performance and “Waiting on a War” bested other nominees for best rock song.

No one from the band appeared to accept the awards at the Las Vegas ceremony, even though they had previously been scheduled to perform at the event.

Hawkins had been the band’s drummer for 25 years and was the best friend of Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl.

During Billie Eilish’s performance, she paid homage to the late Foo Fighters drummer by sporting a black T-shirt with his image. She stepped onstage in an upside-down house along with her brother Finneas before stepping into the rain to perform the title track from her “Happier Than Ever.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 30: (L-R) Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters attend the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Then, later on the telecast, host Trevor Noah said that “this was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters. We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards. But they, of course, are not here due to the tragic passing of their legendary drummer, Taylor Hawkins.”

Noah instead introduced a montage of memorable Hawkins moments.

Hawkins died at age 50 in Bogota, Colombia, where the band had been scheduled to play a music festival on March 25.

The band has canceled the rest of its shows for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

