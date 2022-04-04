2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near San Francisco's Alice Chalmers Playground, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two injured near the Alice Chalmers Playground in San Francisco Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 4:39 p.m. on the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue near the Alice Chalmers Playground. Police say they located four adult male victims with gunshot wounds. They say two of the victim who suffered life-threatening injuries were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. There is no suspect description at this time and nor any arrest made.

City Supervisor Ahsha Safai gave an update at around 6 p.m., saying that two people are dead and two others are injured in the shootings.

Safai says one of the victim was grazed in the head with the bullet, before succumbing to their injuries.

Safai took to Twitter to condemn the "senseless gun violence," adding "I am 100% committed to making sure our community is safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.