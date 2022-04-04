ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man relying on peers to save his life after struck by SUV while crossing road in South Loop

 1 day ago

Chris Gonzales-Alabastro was actually wrapping up his 3-year urology residency at Northwestern Medical Center, where he was helping to save countless lives, when he was hit by a car.

He was left in critical condition and his family hopes his peers can now save his life.

Gonzales-Albastro's journey from his native California to Chicago was always meant to help others.

"Being a doctor, saving the lives of his patients, has always been his lifelong dream," said his sister, Christine Alabastro.

Now he is the one in need of help.

"It's been difficult. This entire time that we have been here has been extremely hard," Christine said.

Gonzales-Albastro was walking with his 30-year-old partner on March 18. As they were crossings at 14th Street, police said a 19-year-old woman behind the wheel of an SUV headed northbound on State Street hit the two men with her car. The driver stayed on scene.

Gonzales-Albastro's partner sustained minor injuries to his hand, but Alabastro was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he remains in critical condition weeks later. His hospital colleagues are working to save his life.

"They are very touched. They are very concerned. It's the best care, I would think, he could have," said his mother, Cynthia Gonzales-Alabastro. "Everybody here is fighting for him."

His family is touched by the outpouring of support during this difficult time. They remain by his bedside, praying he will one day complete his mission to help others.

"We just want him back so he could continue saving lives," Cynthia said.

An online fundraiser has already surpassed $170,000. Police said, as of now, no charges have been filed.

