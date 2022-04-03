ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Square Musician Plans Protest Concert to Keep Live Music in the Park

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a story as old as rock and roll: a boy learns to play guitar, achieves some success, runs afoul of the authorities, experiences a political awakening and, finally, organizes a concert to right the world’s wrongs. That’s kind of what happened to 19-year-old Mitch Owens who, in four short years,...

