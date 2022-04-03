ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Working on the Permanent Open Restaurant Program

By Editorials
westviewnews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe development of Outdoor Dining in New York City continues to evolve. The Open Restaurants website of the city at nyc.gov/ DOT provides updated information on what the city is working on; this is an overview of the current status. The New York City government (“City”) seeks to develop...

westviewnews.org

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Restaurant owners pushing for permanent alcohol to-go as part of NY budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Hundreds of restaurants are open today because of something that was permitted under New York's emergency order during the pandemic: Alcohol to-go. A lot of businesses say it made the difference between staying open and shutting down. Even though COVID mandates are now lifted for...
RESTAURANTS
The Columbus Dispatch

Columbus' outdoor street dining program is now permanent

The city of Columbus has announced that its COVID-era outdoor dining pilot program has been made permanent, effective March 14. The program, which allowed restaurants to use the right-of-way for street dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, first launched in summer 2020 and has operated seasonally since. Restaurants may apply for...
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Baltimore

R. House Opens Applications For Next Permanent Breakfast Vendor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R. House, the popular food hall in Remington, has opened applications for a new permanent breakfast vendor to fill the hole Ground and Griddled left in its offerings. The food hall is looking for a coffee, breakfast or all-day-cafe concept that doesn’t duplicate other offerings there, like Amano Taco or Creole Soul. The application for the stall is open until April 14 lease terms and commitment time for the new vendor will start on Sept. 1 and can include existing equipment as part of the deal, the developer of R. House, Seawall, said. Black Acres Roastery, which just had a successful six-week stint at the pop-up stall, is taking on an “R. House Residency” in the breakfast stall. The roaster has also been invited to apply to permanently occupy the stall. “While we celebrate all Ground & Griddled accomplished in their five years with us, we’re excited to see who will be the next coffee and breakfast vendor at R. House,” said Peter DiPrinzio, Food & Beverage lead for Seawall. Interested vendors can learn more and apply here; send any questions to hello@r.housebaltimore.com.     
RESTAURANTS
The Conversation U.S.

Schools will stop serving free lunch to all students – a pandemic solution left out of a new federal spending package

Public schools have been serving all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education. In March 2022, Congress rejected calls to keep up the federal funding required to sustain that practice and left that money out of a US$1.5 trillion spending package that President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11, 2022. We asked food policy expert Marlene Schwartz to explain why free meals make a difference and what will happen next. How did the COVID-19 pandemic initially affect the school lunch program? In March 2020, nearly all U.S. K-12 school buildings closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic....
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Land Line Media

FMCSA feels ‘urgency’ of truck parking crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is feeling the “urgency” of the truck parking shortage, the agency’s acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. Speaking March 24 at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Hutcheson told a room full of trucking journalists that the lack of safe...
TRAFFIC
KOKI FOX 23

New Report: Cheapest Cities for Renters

Apartment rents are on the rise, according to a new report from Rent.com, which shows that the average rental rates for one- and two-bedroom apartments rose 24.4% and 21.8% respectively since February 2021. But that data doesn't mean that we're all stuck with impossibly high rents. Thankfully, there are still...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Drink#Outdoor Dining#Open Restaurants#Dot#Por#The Por Program#Community Board#Dcp#The Community Boards
York News-Times

Working with local businesses on upcoming programs

The York Chamber of Commerce is an organization of progressive members dedicated to building a strong vibrant business community in the York Area. The Chamber, through its membership, provides community leadership, promotion, communication and unity to insure continued economic support and growth. This mission statement is what gives us our compass as we coordinate professional/personal development sessions as well as events that are for the community and businesses alike. These next few months, the programs and events that will be held, speak to the ongoing efforts to provide engagement and education to our members and the community.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough equity study: better transit, more job training, county focus needed

TAMPA — Hillsborough County commissioners should invest more heavily in public transportation, create an office of equity and access within county government and establish apprenticeship programs in emergent and green technologies, according to a just-released equity profile. Those and other recommendations, presented to commissioners Wednesday, are included in a...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Newton Daily News

Applications open for Community Outreach Program

The Des Moines Arts Festival and MidAmerican Energy Company team up to present the Community Outreach Program presented by MidAmerican Energy Company. The award-winning program offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to participate at the Festival and share their mission and programming to thousands of guests free-of-charge. New this year, MidAmerican Energy Company will be providing $250 to each of the selected non-profit organizations for Festival art supplies and staffing.
DES MOINES, IA
The Independent

Luxury New York high-rises face potential strike from thousands of building workers

After keeping apartment buildings running throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, doormen and building workers in hundreds of large New York City properties are demanding higher wages and paid leave protections, as the union contract for more than 32,000 workers faces an expiration date that could put the maintenance of some of the city’s luxury high-rises in doubt.If union workers go on strike, that would mean trash upkeep, deliveries and other building management issues at luxury apartment buildings and multi-million dollar units in super-tall skyscrapers would be left to the residents.The president of Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which represents 175,000...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy