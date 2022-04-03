Working on the Permanent Open Restaurant Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R. House, the popular food hall in Remington, has opened applications for a new permanent breakfast vendor to fill the hole Ground and Griddled left in its offerings. The food hall is looking for a coffee, breakfast or all-day-cafe concept that doesn’t duplicate other offerings there, like Amano Taco or Creole Soul. The application for the stall is open until April 14 lease terms and commitment time for the new vendor will start on Sept. 1 and can include existing equipment as part of the deal, the developer of R. House, Seawall, said. Black Acres Roastery, which just had a successful six-week stint at the pop-up stall, is taking on an “R. House Residency” in the breakfast stall. The roaster has also been invited to apply to permanently occupy the stall. “While we celebrate all Ground & Griddled accomplished in their five years with us, we’re excited to see who will be the next coffee and breakfast vendor at R. House,” said Peter DiPrinzio, Food & Beverage lead for Seawall. Interested vendors can learn more and apply here; send any questions to hello@r.housebaltimore.com.

RESTAURANTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO