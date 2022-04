A stunning West Village boutique building — the former home of Gilda’s Club NYC — is on the market for $12.5 million, and ready for prime-time transformation into a single-family mansion. The club was named for “Saturday Night Live” legend Gilda Radner (who died of ovarian cancer in 1989) and was founded in 1995 by her husband, Gene Wilder. It has played host to celebrity volunteers and gala honorees including Vanessa Bayer (also of “SNL”), Mandy Patinkin, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. The organization offered free services to young cancer patients and their families; its focus expanded during the pandemic,...

