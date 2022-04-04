KU fans show excitement for championship gear

Lawrence, Kan. — The championship game t-shirts are in at Rally House and have a been big seller. People can’t get enough of KU victory t-shirts. Of course, if the Jayhawks win tomorrow, they’ll have to add another t-shirt to their collection.

You can never have enough t-shirts, especially these tees celebrating KU playing for the national championship.



“I got to get it before it’s sold out,” Said KU fan Chelsea Benoit.



“With the new championship stuff, especially since it just came out, it’s been really hot right now. So A lot of people have been coming in,” said Rally House associate Abby Logan.

Logan said opening new shipments of KU t-shirts after each win is like Christmas Day.



“We get to see everything before everyone else does and its usually warm off the press, so that’s also really cool, but we’re getting, I believe, about 200 different styles when we win the game,” Logan said.

Without jinxing the team, Logan says when the Jayhawks win, there’s going to be everything from championship pint glasses, to pennants and of course, t-shirts.

Over at Acme, a store known for its made-to-order t-shirts, they’ve been printing KU shirts nonstop.



“We’ve been making them and making them,” said Acme employee Bea Strelow

Employees are bracing themselves for a potential rush if KU takes it all.



“I think it’s just kind of the excitement is building so I’m assuming there’s going to be a lot of people at that point,” Strelow said.

Back at Rally House, whether you’ve only bought one shirt during KU’s run in the tournament or have been collecting them all, fans say these t-shirts are the best way to remember the season.

“You can always make them into a t-shirt blanket, that way you can continue to look back, pass it down throughout your family, you can say I was here when they won, it was such a special time,” Benoit said.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.