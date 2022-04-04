Total COVID Case Count in California Approaches 8.5 Million

A nurse prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination in California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

As of Sunday, California has confirmed a total of almost 8.5 million COVID-19 cases and 88,207 deaths.

Nationally, the U.S. has logged more than 80.1 million cases and 982,565 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. Around the world, 6.15 million have died due to COVID.

Locally, as of Friday, the county’s two-year pandemic totals rose to 750,991 cases and 5,185 deaths.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency does not report daily COVID case information during weekends.

The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals rose by two Saturday, to 132, according to state numbers. The state did not issue an update Sunday.