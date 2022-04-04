ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

North County Soroptimist Club Hands Out $15,500 in Scholarships to 4 Students

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsmeB_0eyR3G7600
Jasmine Davis, left, and Rebecca Villalobos. Photo credit: Courtesy, Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland

A North County Soroptimist club has awarded four students $15,500 in scholarships.

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland named the recipients at an awards picnic at Alamosa Park in Oceanside last month.

The 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards are given each year to qualifying women who have faced obstacles such as violence, poverty and teen pregnancy, and are attending college or trade school to provide a better lives for themselves and their families.

The outdoor event brought together new and past awardees and their families.

Two recipients, Jasmine Davis and Rebecca Villalobos, attend local colleges. Two other awards went to Diana Diaz, originally from San Marcos, but now part of a nursing program in Modesto, and Amy DeMar Sifuentes, based in rural New Mexico.

Villalobos and Davis received their scholarship checks and award certificates, bouquets of flowers, gift cards and large baskets at the picnic. The awardees’ children were included and gifted with their choice of board game or toys donated by club members.

The picnic also was attended by Vista City Council member Joe Green.

Each Soroptimist club chooses one of their awardees to be eligible to apply for an additional region award and possibly a larger award at the national level.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
Portland Tribune

Conservation scholarship returns to Clackamas County

Soil/water district will have one $3,000 grant available for college students in ag, natural resources or related field. Committed to supporting local students with a vision for natural resources and conservation, the Clackamas Soil and Water Conservation District will offer one $3,000 scholarship to a college student majoring in agriculture, natural resource sciences or a related discipline.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
State
New Mexico State
Vista, CA
Government
Oceanside, CA
Society
Oceanside, CA
Education
Vista, CA
Society
San Marcos, CA
Government
San Marcos, CA
Society
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Vista, CA
Education
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
Oceanside, CA
Government
San Marcos, CA
Education
City
San Marcos, CA
The Lima News

Exchange Club honors students

ALLEN COUNTY — The Lima Exchange Club held its meeting at the Eagles Lodge on Robb Avenue to honor students who have made a change in their attitude and performance in high school and are now heading forward toward graduation with the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence award. The...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Poverty#College#Trade School#Vista City Council
Vail Daily

Eagle County students practice diplomacy first hand at Model UN

Last week, middle school students from across Eagle County Schools participated in Model U.N., where the kids had an outlet to practice skills like diplomacy, leadership and critical thinking. After months of preparation, local middle schoolers had a district-wide competition on Thursday. For the past decade, the county’s middle schoolers...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Times of San Diego

Autistic Teen Missing in Spring Valley

Deputies asked for public help Monday to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Spring Valley. Jonathan Ramirez, 13, was last seen in the 10800 block on Jamacha Boulevard, near Doubletree Road, wearing a black shirt and blue shorts, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said...
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Harker Heights student named as finalist in exclusive scholarship

Harker Heights High School senior Grace Koh is a National Merit Scholar Finalist and a whole lot more. As a finalist in one of the most exclusive scholarship programs in the nation, the soon-to-graduate Harker Heights student is among the very best academic students in the country. About 1.5 million...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

Tour of Paso Raises Nearly $65,000 for Local Cancer Support

TEMPLETON — On Sunday, Apr. 3, 122 cyclists met at Niner Wine Estates in Paso Robles at 7:30 a.m. to participate in the Tour of Paso Bike Ride. Tour of Paso is an annual fundraiser for Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC) in Templeton. The ride had both a 50-mile and a 26-mile option for participants, with a luncheon and award ceremony at Niner once the ride concluded at noon. This is the event’s first time at Niner Wine Estates since the 2019 Tour of Paso.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Times of San Diego

From Drive-Thru to Drive-To: How San Marcos Became the ‘It’ City

If you’ve ever made your way to San Marcos, it’s likely because you dined at Almafi at the lake or you endured the hike up Double Peak. Either way, you enjoyed worthwhile views of this small city just 30 miles north of San Diego. There’s a solid guarantee you’ll return too. San Marcos is transforming into a booming borough attracting new visitors, entrepreneurs, students and young families with the promise of fulfilling big aspirations.
SAN MARCOS, CA
News Channel 3-12

Special Olympics Santa Barbara County seeking Volunteers and coaches as athletes return to year-round sports

SANT MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is excited for Special Olympics Santa Barbara County to return after two years of closure. Directors of the department said local athletes have begun participating in a variety of sports activities throughout the city. Now that athletes can once again enjoy outdoor sports, the The post Special Olympics Santa Barbara County seeking Volunteers and coaches as athletes return to year-round sports appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy