North County Soroptimist Club Hands Out $15,500 in Scholarships to 4 Students

Jasmine Davis, left, and Rebecca Villalobos. Photo credit: Courtesy, Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland

A North County Soroptimist club has awarded four students $15,500 in scholarships.

Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland named the recipients at an awards picnic at Alamosa Park in Oceanside last month.

The 2022 Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards are given each year to qualifying women who have faced obstacles such as violence, poverty and teen pregnancy, and are attending college or trade school to provide a better lives for themselves and their families.

The outdoor event brought together new and past awardees and their families.

Two recipients, Jasmine Davis and Rebecca Villalobos, attend local colleges. Two other awards went to Diana Diaz, originally from San Marcos, but now part of a nursing program in Modesto, and Amy DeMar Sifuentes, based in rural New Mexico.

Villalobos and Davis received their scholarship checks and award certificates, bouquets of flowers, gift cards and large baskets at the picnic. The awardees’ children were included and gifted with their choice of board game or toys donated by club members.

The picnic also was attended by Vista City Council member Joe Green.

Each Soroptimist club chooses one of their awardees to be eligible to apply for an additional region award and possibly a larger award at the national level.