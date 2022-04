Did you know grandparents are cool? We sure did! And we’re not alone because a recent survey revealed 68% of grandparents consider themselves “cooler” than their grandparents. This coolness factor can be seen in how grandma and grandpa engage in activities like playing the latest video games, riding bikes, or being that trusted confidant for their grandkids. Grandparents are bringing the magic, and this wonder is felt even deeper during the holidays.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO