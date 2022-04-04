ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Endangered Missing Alert Deactived: 2 Girls Who Were With Non-Custodial Mother From Wyoming Found

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHKSk_0eyR2n5A00

(CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an endangered missing alert for two little girls who were believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They were believed to be traveling from Buffalo, Wyoming to Amarillo, Texas, but they were found on Monday.

CBI says the 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken by Alexis Roth, 23 in a car on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rPGB_0eyR2n5A00

Alexis Roth (credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators say Roth also had a 3-month-old girl with her, but she has custody of that child.

Comments / 4

Check out more stories from
CBS Denver
CBS Denver

42K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

15M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WECT

Missing 14-year-old girl from Utah found; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 14-year-old girl from Utah. Utah police said Areli Arroyo Osuno was found in Texas, ABC4 reported. The report also said that the suspect, David Lopez, 20, is in custody. No other details were immediately available. If you have any...
UTAH STATE
KXAN

2 girls missing from Texas Panhandle town found

PAMPA, Texas (KXAN) – Two girls who went missing from a town in the Texas Panhandle on Sunday have been found, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday morning. Texas DPS issued a tweet at 6:54 a.m. saying two girls, a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old, were found after police in Pampa suspected they had been abducted. An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning by Texas DPS to help locate the girls.
PAMPA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, WY
State
Colorado State
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, TX
Buffalo, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbi
truecrimedaily

Texas couple indicted after son found dead in 103-degree room, feces on the wall

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A couple was recently indicted by a grand jury after their 18-month-old son was found dead. According to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, in December 2021, deputies responded to a home in the Murchison area. At the scene, there was reportedly human feces on the wall, dirty diapers on the floor, and the home smelled like waste and urine. The Sheriff’s Office says, "The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees."
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Inmate Allegedly Attacks Deputy In Larimer County Jail

(CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old inmate at the county jail assaulted a deputy. Dale Greenman (credit: Larimer County) The deputy opened a cell door on Wednesday night to give Dale Greenman his evening meal. That’s when Greenman allegedly attacked the deputy by punching him several times in the face and head. The deputy was able to take him to the ground as another came and used a Taser to gain control. There were no serious injuries. Greenman was booked into the facility in Fort Collins last week for obstructing a peace officer. He now faces an additional assault charge.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy