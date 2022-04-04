Endangered Missing Alert Deactived: 2 Girls Who Were With Non-Custodial Mother From Wyoming Found

(CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an endangered missing alert for two little girls who were believed to be with their non-custodial mother. They were believed to be traveling from Buffalo, Wyoming to Amarillo, Texas, but they were found on Monday.

CBI says the 4-year-old and 2-year-old were taken by Alexis Roth, 23 in a car on Sunday.

Investigators say Roth also had a 3-month-old girl with her, but she has custody of that child.