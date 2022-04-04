Jason Alexander pays tribute to his Seinfeld co-star Estelle Harris after the legendary actress passed away at 93 years of age: 'One of my favorite people has passed'

Just hours after it was revealed that beloved Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris has passed away, her on-screen son, Jason Alexander, paid tribute.

The actress passed away from natural causes at 93 years of age at her home in Palm Desert, California, just three weeks before what would have been her 94th birthday.

Alexander, 62, took to Twitter upon learning the news of Harris' passing, sending out a touching tribute to Harris, who played Estelle Costanza, the mother of Alexander's character George Costanza on Seinfeld.

'One of my favorite people has passed - my tv mama, Estelle Harris, Alexander began in his social media tribute.

'The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle,' he continued.

'Love to your family. Serenity now and always,' he concluded on Saturday evening, with the #RIPEstelleHarris hashtag.

He also took to Twitter on Sunday morning, thanking fans for their support during his time of mourning.

'Thanks to you all for your kind and sweet messages and remembrances of #EstelleHarris,' Alexander said.

'She would be so touched. As am I. And as she would say, "WHY CANT YOU BE MORE LIKE LLOYD BRAUN!!??"' he said, referencing a popular Seinfeld joke.

Harris started her acting career in the late 1970s, though she's best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld.

She made her debut in the Season 4 episode that has remained a fan-favorite, dubbed The Contest, where Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) make a bet about who can go the longest without masturbating.

As it turns out, that first episode was her favorite, Harris simply said, 'Oh, the masturbation. The contest.'

She ultimately appeared in 27 episodes between Season 4 and the ninth and final season.

Harris also found success on the big screen as well, voicing Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2, Toy Story 3 and her final film performance in 2019's Toy Story 4.

She also appeared shows such as The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, Are You There, Chelsea? and Greetings From Home in her legendary career.

